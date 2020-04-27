Senior minister urges public to remain calm and let cops investigate allegations against Rohingya community

General view of a Rohingya settlement in Bandar Baru Sentul, Kuala Lumpur April 24, 2020. — Picture Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, , April 27 — Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today called on Malaysians to let cool heads prevail and not to resort to unnecessary provocations in light of an apparent social media campaign against the Rohingya community.

He assured the public that the police are investigating the issue that has of late created a feeling of hatred against the Rohingya community during the movement control order (MCO).

“There are some who think that part of the videos and audios may be fake, but no one can validate their authenticity except the police.

“So, the police will investigate the videos, audios and all news related to the Rohingya community.

“In the meantime, I urge the public to remain calm and not to incite issues that will lead to unwanted incidents,” said Ismail Sabri during his daily Covid-19 briefing that was broadcasted “live” today.

