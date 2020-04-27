Court reschedules hearing of Zahid’s appeal to July 7

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court March 2, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, 27 April — The hearing of Datuk Seri Dr Zahid Hamidi’s appeal in the Court of Appeal against the High Court’s dismissal of his application to challenge the constitutionality of the provisions in two laws over admissibility of documentary evidence has been rescheduled to July 7.

His counsel Hisyam Teh Poh Teik said the matter was initially scheduled to be heard today.

On November 18 last year, a High Court in Kuala Lumpur dismissed the former deputy prime minister’s application to challenge the constitutionality of Section 41A of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act (MACC) 2009 and Section 71 of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA).

High Court Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah held that Ahmad Zahid’s application was premature as the trial had yet to commence.

He allowed the preliminary objection raised by the prosecution and dismissed Ahmad Zahid’s application saying that disputes over documentary evidence could be raised by the defence during the course of the trial.

Ahmad Zahid is facing a total of 47 charges, 12 of which are for criminal breach of trust (CBT), eight for bribery and 27 for money laundering involving tens of millions of ringgit belonging to Yayasan Akalbudi.

At present, trial in the High Court was still at the prosecution stage with 43 witnesses called to testify.

Meanwhile, Teh also said the Court of Appeal had also rescheduled the hearing of Ahmad Zahid’s another appeal to consolidate his 12 CBT charges to three charges to June 23.

Teh said the matter was supposed to be heard on April 16.

On November 8 last year, the High Court dismissed Ahmad Zahid’s application to consolidate his 12 CBT charges over funds belonging to Yayasan Akalbudi.

Following the extension of the movement control order until May 12, courts nationwide are remained closed and all trials are also postponed, except for the proceedings for remands, new cases and bails which are to be carried out as usual. — Bernama