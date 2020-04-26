Shariah courts in five districts in Pahang allowed to hear urgent cases, says MB

Army and police personnel conducting roadblocks during the movement control order (MCO) in Kuala Lumpur April 19, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUANTAN, April 26 — Shariah courts in five districts in Pahang have been allowed to sit in on urgent cases or to record agreement during the movement control order (MCO).

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the courts involved would only hear three cases a day within three hours beginning at 9 am, from Monday to Thursday, with only the related parties including the judge, court staff and police personnel being present in the hall.

“The case involved will be given a Certificate of Urgency (Perakuan Segera), with approval from a high court or Shariah lower court judge, while the application for obtaining the certificate is handled by the registrar or assistant court registrar.

“The courts involved are the Shariah High Court and Shariah Lower Court in Kuantan, Temerloh and Bentong as well as the Shariah Lower Courts in Pekan and Rompin on the condition that no children or family members are allowed to attend the proceedings,” he said in a press statement issued here today.

Wan Rosdy said the cases allowed were divorce confirmation cases for couples who wish to reconcile, child custody and child support cases as well as the application for legal guardian (wali hakim), provided that the parties involved have reached an agreement and completed the prescribed procedure.

For the registration of cases, Wan Rosdy said parties involved could contact the officer in charge as stated in the Pahang Shariah Judiciary Department website, with the rest of the process being carried out via WhatsApp or email.

On the day of the hearing, the parties involved must comply with safety aspects such as wearing masks and practice social distancing, while cases involving those found to be ‘symptomatic’ on that day will be postponed.

In another development, Wan Rosdy said the payment of zakat on property would only be done online during the MCO, via the Pahang Zakat Collection Centre (PKZ)’s official portal at www.zakatpahang.my, the Financial Process Exchange PKZ, Internet banking or PahangGo application.

Only those who are really ill or old, without the facility and ability to pay online, are allowed to pay at the premises or at home, to a PKZ officer, based on appointment. — Bernama