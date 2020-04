People shop for their essential goods at the Chow Kit market during the movement control order (MCO) in Kuala Lumpur April 5, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today there are signs of complacency within the community likely emboldened by the drop in daily Covid-19 positive cases.

People living in Covid-19-free districts, or green zones, have begun to take the movement control order (MCO) lightly, he said at the Ministry of Health’s daily press briefing.

“We can see that people in the green zones are already taking the MCO lightly,” he said.

