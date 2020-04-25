JCorp contributes over RM4.54m in fight against Covid-19

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad is also JCorp chairman. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, April 25 — Johor Corporation (JCorp) and its subsidiaries have channelled more than RM4.54 million in contributions to help the government in the efforts to break the chain of the Covid-19 transmission through the enforcement of the movement control order (MCO) beginning March 18.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad, who is also JCorp chairman, said it included RM3 million for the purchase of 20 units of respiratory ventilator machine (RVM) for Covid-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) in hospitals across the state.

He said the assistance was put together by JCorp with Kulim (M) Berhad (Kulim), KPJ Healthcare Berhad (KPJ), QSR Brands (M) Holdings Berhad (QSR Brands), Johor Land Berhad (JLand), Damansara Assets Sdn Bhd (DASB), Damansara REIT Managers Sdn Bhd and Waqaf An-Nur Corporation Berhad (WANCorp).

“Apart from RVM, a total of RM727,849 in aid was also provided by Kulim, JLand, KPJ, QSR Brands, DASB and KARA Holdings (KARA) which covers, among others, personal protective equipment (PPE) for front line personnel and medical equipment for the use of hospitals, besides thermometers, Melita pineapple products, KFC and Pizza Hut meal sets as well as Ayamas products distributed to the task force at various agencies,” said Hasni in a statement issued by JCorp today.

Hasni said cash assistance totaling RM131,600 was also donated by Kulim, JLand and WANCorp to various bodies and associations.

He said basic essentials such as rice, cooking oil, sugar, flour and milk had been distributed to 3,183 families of the B40 group involving an allocation of RM161,668 for the period of March 22 to April 13.

Of the total, the WANCorp Welfare Fund donated RM65,000 to 1,300 families, while the KFC ADD Hope Hope channelled RM10,850 to 217 families and the COVID-19 Fund managed by WANCorp contributed RM85,818 to 1,666 families.

“WANCorp, deeply concerned about the hardship faced by small traders renting out shops and stalls at its premises as they have had to stop operations during the MCO, has provided a six-month moratorium on loan repayments, rental waiver or discount totalling RM555,004,” he said.

Hasni said JCorp and its subsidiaries would continue to help the government and the community affected by the MCO in line with the government’s decision to enforce the phase four of the MCO from April 28 to May 12 to effectively break the chain of the Covid-19 infection.

As the spread of Covid-19 would have a long-term impact on the general public, especially the B40 group, he called on more donors to come forward to donate to any related fund to help the group, including the Covid-19 Fund managed by WANCorp.

Contributions can be made through the link http://toyyibpay.com/Tabung-Bantuan-Covid-19 or to the Sultan Iskandar Mosque’s account at 01014010060023 (Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad). — Bernama