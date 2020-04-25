Defence Minister: Malaysia tightens border control, 84 illegals arrested since MCO

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that so far, the authorities have nabbed 84 individuals who tried to sneak into Malaysia through the backdoor.— Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — The government has tightened Malaysia’s border patrols to ensure that there will be no Covid-19 clusters or outbreaks coming from illegal migrants trying to enter the country.

In his daily security press conference today, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that so far, the authorities have nabbed 84 individuals who tried to sneak into Malaysia through the backdoor.

“The authorities have identified all the backdoors located in West Malaysia and also the beaches of Sabah and the land-routes of Sarawak. We have identified them all. Therefore, the border patrols at these backdoors have been increased and tightened.

“All security agencies involved have been tasked to ensure that no illegal migrants can enter through these backdoors. Since the movement control order (MCO) was implemented, up to 84 individuals have been arrested for trespassing into the country through the backdoor,” he said.

The senior minister explained that there has been public concern over the possibility that illegal migrants would bring a fresh novel coronavirus cluster by entering Malaysia undetected.

In related news, Ismail Sabri also mentioned that Putrajaya’s decision to quarantine all Malaysians returning home from foreign lands was correct after 131 individuals in quarantine were tested positive for Covid-19.

“This means that our action to impose mandatory quarantine on our citizens returning home from overseas can curb the spread of Covid-19 and have stopped the formation of a new cluster — the imported cluster.

“Can you imagine if the 131 individuals conducted self-quarantine. I believe a new cluster would have formed and it would have spread to their family and their surrounding communities. The decision to impose mandatory quarantine on these Malaysians was the right one,” said Ismail Sabri.