Penang electrical and electronic shops, laundrettes get nod to open tomorrow

A self-service laundrette in Shah Alam is cordoned off from the public as the movement control order enters phase three on April 15, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

GEORGE TOWN, April 23 — Penang has decided to allow electrical and electronic shops, along with full-service laundry shops in the state to reopen from tomorrow onwards, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow announced today.

He said these sectors have applied and obtained approval from the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) to reopen for business and they will be allowed to operate from 8am to 8pm.

“This decision was made at the state special security committee meeting which I chaired this morning and these shops will have to operate in accordance with the conditions set by the federal government,” he said.

Chow then stressed that buka puasa (breaking of fast) events will not be held in mosques or surau in the state regardless of whether Movement Control Order (MCO) is extended or lifted.

“Due to safety factors, I was informed by the deputy chief minister I, who is the state exco for Islamic religious affairs and the president of the Penang Islamic Council, that buka puasa events will not be held in mosques and suraus in the state and Muslims have been urged to hold solat tarawih in their respective homes,” he said.

However, he added that contributions of aid and zakat to the poor will continue uninterrupted.

The Penang lawmaker hoped the Muslims would adapt to the changes for this Ramadan including the cancellation of Ramadan bazaars.

“I hope we can adapt and continue to practise our faiths in accordance with the MCO,” he said.

He reminded Muslims that they can still have access to halal food through the online Ramadan bazaars by both city councils.

He hoped more will make full use of the online platforms that will also serve to help local hawkers to earn an income during this period.