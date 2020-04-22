MCO: Three individuals detained for attempted bribery, says MACC

Police officers conducting checks at a roadblock during the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in seven villages in Hulu Langat, March 30, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — Three individuals have been detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for attempting to bribe enforcement personnel for defying the movement control order (MCO).

The MACC, in a statement issued here today, said two of them are Pakistani nationals who were detained in Sabah, while the third person was detained in Johor.

“The two Pakistani nationals were detained in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, for attempting to bribe the authorities of RM7,000 to avoid action taken against them on suspicion of smuggling cigarettes at a road block.

“The case in Johor involved a trader who was detained for allegedly bribing an enforcement officer of RM500 in Kluang as an inducement to avoid action taken against him for operating his business without permission (during MCO),” it said.

According to MACC, it has received 286 information and 22 complaints on alleged corruption, power abuse and misappropriation since last March 18 until yesterday.

The commission congratulated the frontline authorities for the firmness they displayed since enforcement of the MCO.

It said MACC will continue to carry out investigations against complaints received despite the limited circumstances in accordance with stipulated guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOP) on MCO.

“The MACC offices across the country remain open and there are officials assigned on a rotational basis to respond to information received,” the statement said. — Bernama