Immigration Dept working on new SOP for entry of foreigners post-MCO

The Immigration Department logo is seen at its headquarters in Putrajaya January 10, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, April 22 — The Immigration Department plans to come up with several new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for entry of foreigners after the movement control order (MCO) ends, in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said the SOPs would be brought to the attention of the Home Ministry for adoption.

He said the SOPs were still being studied based on experiences acquired during the pandemic which has swept the world since December last year.

“Take the example of Taiwan which has until now only recorded just more than 400 cases and a low death rate.

“What they (Taiwan) did was shutting their doors to foreigners and implementing immediate social distancing measures once Covid-19 cases were reported in December last year,” he told Bernama at a special media conference here, today. — Bernama