Health D-G: New Covid-19 cluster found in Pengerang

Health workers are seen at Menara City One during heavy rain after bringing Menara City One residents on board the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) bus April 22, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 22 — Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said a new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cluster has been identified in Pengerang, Johor.

He said one of the patients had shown symptoms of dengue before testing positive for Covid-19.

Dr Noor Hisham said the person — Patient 1,508 — started showing signs of sickness on March 12 and was treated at a private clinic on 16 March where he was suspected of having dengue fever.

The next day he travelled across state lines to visit his relatives in Selangor before returning to Pengerang on 18 March.

His health began to deteriorate and he was admitted at Hospital Sultan Aminah on 20 March in critical condition before being confirmed positive for Covid-19 on 22 March.

“Thus far this cluster involves 15 cases positive for Covid-19 of which 10 are workmates and the remainder five are family members,” said Dr Noor Hisham today during his daily Covid-19 briefing in Putrajaya.

“This includes the patient’s mother, 79, and a girl aged 10. Sevem cases from this cluster are still undergoing treatment while the rest have recovered and have been discharged and three remain in the intensive care unit.”

On previously identified clusters, Dr Noor Hisham reported that the Sri Petaling and tahfiz school clusters have no additional cases and remained at 1,978 and 298, respectively.

Menara City One recorded 11 additional cases, bringing the tally to 51 with one death.

Selangor Mansion (85 cases), Malayan Mansion (four) and other areas around the Masjid India (3), which is under an enhanced movement control order (EMCO), did not have additional cases as well.

Bandar Baru Ibrahim Majid (183) and localities around (39), Kanpung Sg Lui (131) and outside of it (315) and the wholesale market at Selayang (28) with one death all remained the same with no additional cases.

“However the cluster in Sarawak involving medical personnel have reported 10 more cases bringing it to 50,” said Dr Noor Hisham.

“The church meeting in Kuantan also has an additional three cases bringing the total to 6 cases while the cluster in Jerantut, Pahang has three additional cases making it 78 so far.

“The returning Malaysians from Italy who are under PUI (person under investigation) has one additional case for a total 60 while in Merbau there’s one more reported positive for Covid-19, making the total 39 while the returning students from overseas had one additional case for a total of 55 cases thus far.”

Today, Malaysia added another 50 cases positive for Covid-19 with one death — a 72-year-old woman with a history of cancer and high blood pressure.