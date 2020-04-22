Foreign workers can apply online to renew temporary employment visit pass, says Immigration D-G

Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud speaks to members of the media in Putrajaya April 22, 2020. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, April 22 — Foreign workers can apply online to renew their Temporary Employment Visit Passes (PLKS) which expire during the movement control order (MCO).

Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said the government had a record of PLKS information in the immigration system to renew the PLKS of foreign workers.

“Any foreign workers working in this country, if they comply with and are subject to the terms for renewal of the PLKS will be granted approval to renew their PLKS.

“For expatriates, namely ambassadors, foreign representatives from various categories including holders of Professional Visit Pass (issued to foreign talents with acceptable professional qualifications or skills) can apply online to get the date for an interview via ESD Online (Expatriate Services Division portal and MyXpats (Malaysia Expatriate Talent Service),” he told Bernama in a special press conference, here, today.

Khairul Dzaimee said after the application was made, the Immigration Department would issue a date after the end of the MCO for them to attend the interview. — Bernama