Uphold MA63 resolutions made under previous govt, says Sabah CM

Shafie hopes that the resolutions achieved under Pakatan Harapan will be upheld and continued. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, April 21 — Sabah hopes that the federal government under Perikatan Nasional will retain the progress made by the previous Pakatan Harapan administration on the Malaysia Agreement 1963 negotiations with Sabah and Sarawak.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal today said that he welcomes the setting up of the Sabah and Sarawak Affairs portfolio held by minister Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili but pointed out that this would mean that a new committee will now look into the return of powers to the two states.

“The state hopes that the resolutions achieved under the previous committee will be upheld and continued.

“Under the previous administration, many issues were resolved. It is our hope that the outstanding issues will reach a resolution soon in the spirit of MA63. We hope that we can come to new (Terms of Reference) to ensure Sabah’s rights and interest are looked after,” he said during his winding-up speech at the State Assembly sitting here today.

The MA63 has been a long term point of contention between Sabah and Sarawak against the federal government where the east Malaysian states feel their rights have been eroded over the decades.

In August last year, the previous Pakatan Harapan government under Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad announced it had resolved about seven out of 21 issues related to MA63.

Among the issues decided were that the islands of Sipadan and Ligitan, two tourist destinations off Sabah which have seen a spate of kidnappings in recent years, will now come under the jurisdiction of Sabah.

The other issues resolved included those related to duties on timber and forest resources in Sabah, the distribution of electricity and gas in Sarawak, and the setting up of a committee to oversee federal projects.

However, it did not resolve the promise of the increase from five to 20 per cent in oil royalty to the states, or the return of 40 per cent of federal revenue back to the states.



