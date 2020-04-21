70pc of Labuan now Covid-19 green zone

Labuan Natural Disaster Management Committee chairman Dr Fary Akmal Osman showing the Covid-19 cases information to media at Wisma Perbadanan Labuan April 18, 2020. — Bernama pic

LABUAN, April 21 — Sub-zones 1 and 2 of Labuan, comprising 70 per cent of the total number of villages and residential areas on the island, have been declared as Covid-19 green zones.

Sub-zone 1 is in the town centre and comprises water villages like Kg Patau-Patau 1 and 2, Kg Gersik/Saguking, Kg Batu Arang, Kg Sg Keling, Jalan OKK Abdullah, Jalan Tun Mustapha and Kg Rancha-Rancha. It has been declared a green zone after six active cases there recovered.

Sub-zone has also been declared a green zone after three active cases there fully recovered. Villages in sub-zone 2 include Kg Bebuloh, a residential area in Jalan Bukit Timbalai (Taman Mahkota Impian), Kg Sg Miri, Kg Sg Buton, Kg Sg Lada, Kampung Sg Labu, Kg Kilan/Pulau Akar, Kg Layang-Layangan, Kg Sg Bedaun, Kg Sungai Bangat, Kg Belukot and Kampung Bukit Kalam.

Labuan Natural Disaster Management Committee chairman Dr Fary Akmal Osman told a weekly press conference on Covid-19 today that the remaining sub-zone 3 was still a yellow zone as it is still had three active cases.

Sub-zone 3 comprises Kg Bukit Kuda, Kg Pantai, Kerupang/Nagalang, Kg Lajau, Kg Tanjung Aru, Kg Batu Manikar, Kg Ganggarak/Merinding, Kg Lubok Temiang and Kg Pohon Batu.

“We hope the three patients from sub-zone 3 will recover and Labuan will soon be declared as Covid-19 green federal territory,” she said.

Fary said that since April 10, Labuan had recorded 16 cumulative active cases, with 13 patients discharged.

She disclosed that a total of 15 patients under investigation (PUI) were still quarantined at Labuan Hospital as of Monday (April 20), while 149 were still undergoing home quarantine (patients under surveillance).

“At the Labuan Industrial Training Institute (ITI) quarantine centre, we have 78 patients under surveillance and 50 more at the Pusat Giat Mara,” she said.

A total of 522 workers in oil and gas-related sectors, mostly from outside Labuan, are being quarantined at their respective hotels. — Bernama