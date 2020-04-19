Covid-19: New daily cases back on rise, but still lower than recoveries

Selcare health officers take samples during a free screening of Covid-19 organised by the Selangor gtate government at Dewan Musa Muda, Shah Alam April 19, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — The number of new Covid-19 cases today went back up to 84 after a steady downward trend two days prior to this, but are still lower than new recoveries at 95.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) also announced one more death today, involving Case #4,769 — a 51-year-old Malaysian man with a history of diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, and kidney disease.

The deceased was in close contact with Case #2,726 and was treated at Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital in Johor on April 13, before passing away yesterday evening at 6.47pm.

MORE TO COME