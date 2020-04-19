Covid-19: 11 temporary prisons for MCO violators set up, 1,111 new arrests recorded

Army and police personnel conducting roadblock checks during the movement control order (MCO) in Shah Alam April 5, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 19 — The federal government has gazetted 11 new temporary prisons to house those who were caught violating the movement control order (MCO).

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Yaakob said these prisons will start operations from April 23 with the health ministry providing medical personnel to be stationed at the temporary prisons.

“The Home Ministry has gazetted 11 new prisons to house those who are breaking the rules during the MCO after consultations with the Attorney General’s Chambers.

“These prisons will start operations from 23 April.”

Ismail said that an additional 1,111 arrests were made yesterday bringing the total to 14,740 arrests.

Out of this number, 997 are remanded while 114 have posted bail.

About 51,706 surprise spot checks were conducted yesterday throughout the country and 5,861 premises were checked by authorities.

The police and Armed Forces had conducted 820 roadblocks and inspected 451,487 vehicles nationwide.

Besides that, Ismail also said that 11,947 Malaysians from overseas have been quarantined since April 3.

“To date, 1,290 individuals who were quarantined by us have been allowed to return home,” said Ismail.

“Seventy-two of them have returned to Sarawak and their flights were arranged by the National Disaster Management Agency.”