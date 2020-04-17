Senior minister reiterates e-hailing food delivery can operate during Ramadan

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob clarified that all 40 companies providing e-hailing services in the country, including delivery services from fast-food restaurants, are allowed to continue operating during the fasting month of Ramadan. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has stressed again that food deliveries via e-hailing services are allowed to operate during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, although the annual month-long bazaars have been shut down.

In his daily press briefing, Ismail Sabri, who is also the defence minister, was trying to clear the air over the confusion as to whether e-hailing companies will be allowed to operate during this period.

“As I mentioned yesterday, it was decided that all forms of bazaars, stalls, drive-throughs, and order-and-pick-up during Ramadan are not allowed. However, there was some confusion regarding e-hailing.

“I would like to inform everyone that there are more than 40 companies providing e-hailing services in the country and I stress that all of them are allowed to continue operating. This includes delivery services from fast-food restaurants,” said Ismail Sabri.

At the same time, the Bera MP also took note that the 40-odd companies may not be serving smaller towns or the rural outskirts.

Therefore, smaller companies, individuals or restaurants that provide food delivery services are allowed to operate but with the caveat that they must register with local authorities. This will ensure that they can be traced easily if there are any Covid-19 infections.

Similarly, to protect the health and safety of the riders, Ismail Sabri said that the government has decided that all of them must undergo health screenings.

“Our meeting today also decided that to ensure the safety of these riders, they must undergo health screenings at any private or public health clinics in their respective districts.

“We need to ensure that they are safe because they send food directly to their customers and have direct contact with them.

“The Transport Ministry has issued instructions to more than 40 e-hailing companies while the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry has issued the same directive to fast-food companies to ensure that their riders undergo the screening,” said Ismail Sabri.

On a related matter, he said that Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will return all deposits to traders who had booked a lot at the various Ramadan bazaars in the nation’s capital, since all such activities have been cancelled.