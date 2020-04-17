Selangor Ramadan e-bazaar to operate in compliance with MCO, says MB

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari speaks during a press conference in Shah Alam April 1, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, April 17 — The online Ramadan bazaar platform created by the Selangor government will be operating in compliance with set procedures during the movement control order (MCO) period, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said the e-bazaar concept was similar to the current food delivery method via e-hailing companies.

“For example, if an eatery can operate using online order and delivery method, why is this concept (Selangor Ramadan e-bazaar) using the same method not allowed?

“The e-bazaar lists do not reach hundreds, maybe less than 20 (traders). In Selangor, we will use the existing e-hailing companies. I believe we can continue (the Ramadan e-bazaar) by maintaining the discipline and control that is being practiced right now,” he told a press conference here today.

Amirudin said through the concept of the Ramadan e-bazaar in Selangor, the state government would set up a logistics centre to collect delicacies by licensed traders before delivering them to the house of buyers who made orders through existing e-hailing company applications.

That way, Amirudin said, the state government could also monitor the hygiene standards of the food sold and ensure the Ramadan e-bazaar traders received the typhoid injections.

“At the logistics centre, direct purchase (walk-in) will not be allowed because we want to maintain social distancing. The e-bazaar menu is also limited and will not be the same as the regular Ramadan bazaars.

“So far, 15 locations statewide have been identified for the setting up of this logistics centre but we are currently discussing with local authorities on the suitability of the sites and whether to add more sites,” he said. — Bernama