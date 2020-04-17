AGC: Committal proceeding initiated by former AG against Lokman Adam to proceed

Former AG Tan Sri Tommy Thomas initiated the committal proceeding against former Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam (pic), seeking an order for Lokman to be committed to prison or be fined for his action. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — The committal proceeding against former Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam, which was initiated by former Attorney General (AG) Tan Sri Tommy Thomas will proceed, although Thomas has stepped down from the post.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Mustaffa P. Kunyalam said the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) will continue with the case as the action was made on behalf of the AGC’s office and not in Thomas’ personal capacity.

“As of now, the instruction is to proceed with the case. In fact, today was fixed to hear the committal proceeding against Lokman Adam for allegedly intimidating a witness in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) trial.

“However, it was vacated due to the extension of the movement control order (MCO) by the government.... a new date will be fixed by the High Court after MCO ended,” he said.

The witness referred to is former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s former special officer, Datuk Amhari Efendi Nazaruddin.

Thomas, 68, who was appointed by then prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on June 4, 2018, for a two-year term to replace Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali, has resigned from the post on Feb 29, this year.

On March 6, this year, Federal Court Judge Tan Sri Idrus Harun was appointed to replace Thomas as the AG.

According to Thomas, on Sept 25 last year, Lokmanhad uttered words in a video interview, constituting an express or implied threat against Amhari Efendi, for having given evidence in Najib’s trial at the High Court.

Thomas said that on the same day, Lokman lodged a police report against Amhari Efendi, who was the eighth prosecution witness, in respect of the evidence given by him at the former prime minister’s trial.

The object or purpose of the respondent’s act, said the AG, was to harass and intimidate Amhari Efendi, other witnesses and any potential witnesses who may come forward to give evidence against Najib in the 1MDB trial. — Bernama