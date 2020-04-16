Wisma Putra negotiating with India over 17 Malaysians from tabligh group held for visa abuse

On April 6, Indian authorities stopped eight Malaysians from boarding an evacuation flight from New Delhi on suspicion that they had participated in a religious meeting held at Tabligh-e-Jamaat’s Markaz from March 13 to 15. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — Wisma Putra said a total of 17 Malaysians, part of a group that attended a tabligh gathering last month, were currently in custody of the Indian government over allegations of visa misuse.

Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Kamaruddin Jaffar said his ministry was seeking full details from the Indian government over the arrests, adding that the ministry was committed to ensuring those detained were in good condition.

According to Kamaruddin, the Malaysian High Commission in New Delhi said the 17 Malaysians were detained over alleged violations of India’s Foreigners Act, National Disaster Management Act and Penal Code.

“I am urging everyone not to politicise or link the arrests of the Malaysians to religious issues as this will further complicate ongoing negotiations with the Indian government and incite misunderstanding among society.

“Once again I am advising Malaysians overseas to always obey the laws of the country they are currently residing in,” he said in a press conference here.

On April 6, Indian authorities stopped eight Malaysians from boarding an evacuation flight from New Delhi on suspicion that they had participated in a religious meeting held at Tabligh-e-Jamaat’s Markaz from March 13 to 15.

The Tabligh-e-Jamaat’s Markaz in Nizamuddin West, has emerged as a major Covid-19 hotspot in New Delhi.

Kamaruddin also said a total of 191 Malaysians from the tabligh group have been quarantined in several hospitals or special quarantine areas in several Indian territories.

However, he said the Indian government has yet to inform its Malaysian counterpart on the official status of Malaysians quarantined including their quarantine period or follow-up measures after the quarantine process.

“The Malaysian High Commission in New Delhi has provided consular assistance by distributing self-care packs to some of the quarantined Malaysians.

“To date, India is still enforcing a full country lockdown until May 3 to curb the spread of Covid-19. In this matter, Malaysian representatives in India will continue to remain in close contact with local authorities in channeling consular assistance to quarantined Malaysians,” he said.