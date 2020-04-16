Socso to announce employer application for wage subsidy beginning today

On March 28, Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said employers are required to file claims for their employees to benefit from the Wage Subsidy Programme, provided under the People-Centric Economic Stimulus Package (Prihatin) 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — Beginning today, the Social Security Organisation (Socso) will be announcing the weekly status of applications submitted by employers under the Wage Subsidy Scheme via video recording.

Socso in a statement here today said employers must cooperate by submitting forms with complete details in order to expedite the approval process.

“Since the application opened on April 1, Socso found some employers have submitted incomplete applications and are not providing the exact information or their documents are in the wrong format.

“Some applications sent to the Employment Insurance Scheme did not have the employer or company bank account number, instead employers provided their personal bank account number,” it said.

The statement said employers can also apply online at prihatin, perkeso.gov.my or visit any Socso office to submit their forms after the movement control order (MCO) has ended.

The closing date for the subsidy application is September 15.

Any enquiries can be directed to Social Security Organisation (Socso) via email at [email protected] or facebook.com/perkeso.official or call at 03-8091 5100/03-4264 5555/1-300-22-8000.

On March 28, Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said employers are required to file claims for their employees to benefit from the Wage Subsidy Programme, provided under the People-Centric Economic Stimulus Package (Prihatin) 2020

He said employers are not allowed to lay off their workers, deduct their salaries or force them to take unpaid leave for three months after the programme is implemented. — Bernama