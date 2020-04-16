Remand for inspector suspected of raping Mongolian women extended

Police said the remand of a police inspector suspected of raping two Mongolian women has been extended by two days. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — The remand of a police inspector suspected of raping two Mongolian women has been extended by two days, police said today.

Selangor Criminal Investigation Department chief Datuk Fadzil Ahmad said the case is still under investigation and will be referred to the prosecutor for a decision.

“The suspect has been remanded until April 18,” he said briefly when contacted today. The suspect’s five-day remand was originally supposed to end today.

Earlier, Bernama reported Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed as saying that the suspect was being investigated for rape and offences under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007.

Last Sunday, the 30-year-old police inspector was arrested on suspicion of raping the two women at a hotel in Petaling Jaya.

He was arrested after police rescued the women, aged 20 and 37, from the hotel. — Bernama