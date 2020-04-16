Azmin says Miti site crashed as more than half of MCO permit applications came from individuals, not firms

International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said companies that have already obtained approval from Miti to operate during the first and second phases of the movement control order (MCO), need not reapply for permission for the third MCO phase. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali today explained that the Ministry of Internation Trade and Industry’s (Miti) online application system for operation permit crashed due to a high number of applications, 52 per cent of which were individuals.

The senior minister also pointed out that companies that have already obtained approval from Miti to operate during the first and second phases of the movement control order (MCO), need not reapply for permission for the third MCO phase.

“The problem that we faced on the first day applications were opened was not only due to those received by companies qualified to obtain operational permission, but also, the total number of individuals who tried to apply through the system was even bigger.

“About 52 per cent of all the applications submitted through the system came from individuals,” he explained during a live press conference broadcasted on national television networks today.

He said a total of 18,650 applications were submitted by companies and individuals on 14 April alone after the portal’s capacity was improved, compared to the 12,360 applications received cumulatively over six-days during the first and second phases of the MCO.

