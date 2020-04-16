Azmin: Putrajaya revoked permit for four firms to operate during MCO, 35 more under probe

International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali is pictured at the Prime Minister Office’s in Putrajaya March 11, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — Four companies who originally managed to obtain approval from the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) to operate during the movement control order (MCO) had their permissions revoked for failing to comply with regulations, Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali revealed today.

Without releasing the names of the four companies, the senior minister said the four companies had their approvals revoked after violating the “prescribed operational conditions” set by Miti and the Ministry of Health.

“Investigations are also being conducted by the Labour Department in Peninsular Malaysia and the police against 35 companies reported to have violated conditions set by Miti,” he said in a live press conference broadcast on national television.

To justify Putrajaya gradually allowing more sectors to operate, Azmin said the local economy was estimated to have been operating at only 45 per cent of its capacity during the first two phases of the MCO.

“The decision to allow more businesses to gradually resume their operations during third phase of the MCO would increase the operating capacity of the economy and thus, mitigate the economic impact of Covid-19,” he said.

MORE TO COME