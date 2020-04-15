Bangladesh High Commission contributes food, aid to Bangladeshi migrants in Menara City One

Bangladesh High Commission representative, Farid Ahmed (left) giving the contribution to City One residents at IPD Dang Wangi April 15, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — The Bangladesh High Commission has contributed RM20,000 worth of food and essential supplies for 369 Bangladeshi residents in Menara City One.

According to a high commission’s representative Farid Ahmed, the Bangladesh government has been working closely with the Malaysian government to ensure that welfare of its people here.

“From the very beginning we have been in contact with Malaysian government on helping them (Bangladeshis).

“In fact we have attended four meetings with the government to work out a plan to help our people,” said Farid when met at the Dang Wangi police headquarters.

On March 30, authorities enforced an enhanced movement control order (EMCO) on Menara City One located at Jalan Munshi Abdullah after 17 Covid-19 positive cases were reported.

The two week EMCO, which was supposed to end on April 14, has since been extended to April 28.

Since the EMCO began, critics voiced concerns over the welfare of migrant workers who are currently prohibited from leaving their residence.

There were also concerns of migrant workers lacking food and essential supplies.

“This is an extraordinary situation. Back home in Bangladesh also we are facing the same situation.

“I am very happy that the Malaysian and Bangladesh government is working together to help the Bangladeshis here,” said Farid.

Farid added that the priority now is to focus on preventing the number of positive cases among Bangladesh residents.

“There is no problem with their work permit, they are all legal immigrants.

“The priority now is to focus on preventing the virus spreading,” he said.

Menara City One is the first residential building that had to observe an EMCO.

The EMCO affects 3,200 residents in 502 residential units and also business premises in the tower.