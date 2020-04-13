Tok Mat asks Putrajaya to reconsider allowing barbers, laundry to operate during MCO 3

Umno’s number two Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan has advised Putrajaya against allowing limited operations for barbers and laundry services. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — Umno’s number two Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan has advised Putrajaya against allowing limited operations for barbers and laundry services, pointing out that these are not essential services.

In a post on his Facebook page today, the Rantau assemblyman added that even the public and those involved in the sub-sectors themselves disagree with the prime minister’s decision to allow them to conduct business.

“However, the decision to allow some business and service sectors to operate should be reconsidered in line with the calls by the Health Ministry and public reaction.

“Business operations such as barbers and laundries are non-essential and we don’t desperately need them, so its approval to operate should be postponed. Even Ramadhan bazaars should not be given any exemptions or leeway.

“It is clear from the public’s reaction that they don’t agree with the opening of these non-essential services. Even the players in these sectors have voiced their concern and worry to operate in this pandemic,” said Mohamad.

Also fondly known as Tok Mat, Mohamad pointed out that the government’s priority should be public health which should never be compromised.

The Malay-based party deputy-president said everyone must play a role to ensure the survival of the community, adding that nothing is more important than saving lives and ensuring public safety.

In his opinion, the movement control order (MCO) must continue to be in place until Malaysia has successfully flattened the Covid-19 curve.

“Insya’Allah after this pandemic is over, we can be as fashionable as we want, celebrate Hari Raya to our heart’s content, organise bazaars and not just Ramadan Bazaars and also visit our friends and relatives.

“But until that moment comes, our duty is to break the pandemic chain by reducing infections. Stay at home, maintain cleanliness and practise social distancing,” said Mohamad.