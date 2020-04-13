Muhyiddin to join special Asean & Asean+3 Summit on Covid-19 via video conference Tuesday

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will be participating at the Special Asean Summit on Covid-19 via video conference tomorrow morning. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — Malaysian Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will be participating at the Special Asean Summit on Covid-19 via video conference tomorrow morning (April 14).

The Foreign Ministry, in a statement, said the summit will see the participation of all the leaders of Asean member states together with Secretary-General of Asean Datuk Lim Jock Hoi, and will be chaired by Prime Minister of Vietnam and current Chair of Asean, Nguyễn Xuân Phúc.

“The summit will discuss Asean collective efforts in countering the Covid-19 and its preparation in facing the outbreak that has affected several thousand of Asean citizens.

“The summit is expected to adopt the Declaration of the Special Asean Summit on Covid-19,” the statement said.

According to the statement, Muhyiddin later in the afternoon on the same day will participate in the Special Asean Plus Three Summit on Covid-19, also through video conference.

The Summit will be participated by all leaders of Asean member states and the Plus Three Countries namely China, Japan, South Korea besides Lim and Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“During the summit, the leaders of Asean member states and Plus Three countries will exchange views and explore ways and means of cooperation in dealing with Covid-19 pandemic.

“The summit is expected to adopt the Joint Statement of the Special Asean Plus Three Summit on Covid-19,” it added. — Bernama