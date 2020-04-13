Miti: Auto workshops, spare parts stores allowed to operate during MCO

Miti said vehicle workshops and car parts centres may now operate during movement control order period. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — The Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) has clarified that vehicle workshops and car parts centres may now operate during movement control order (MCO) period.

In a frequently-asked-question (FAQ) sheet, the ministry said those providing after-sales services were among those given exemption to open.

“After sales services refers to the operations of maintenance and service of vehicles within the country,’’ according to the FAQ that was released today.

After sales services also include tyre workshops for vehicle maintenance and services.

Logistics services supporting this sector such as the transportation of automotive parts and components are also allowed to operate.

This is also extended to vehicle spare parts centre and stockists supporting after sales services or workshops.

“Spare part centres can only conduct distribution of spare parts to service centres upon approval from Miti. All other sales that are beyond the scope of after-sales services are strictly prohibited,’’ said the FAQ.

This includes authorised dealer’s service centres, manufacturers’ service centres as well as independent workshops, upon approval from Miti.

Car assembly plants are also allowed to operate throughout the MCO period upon approval by Miti as well.