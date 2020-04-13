Fishing boat owners in Kuantan distribute free fish to the needy during MCO

Spokesperson for the group of fishing boat owners, Abdul Rahim Abdul Rahman (second right), distributing the fish to residents of Kampung Tanah Putih in Kuantan April 13, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, April 13 — Some 50 fishing boat owners here have initiated a free fish distribution project for those financially affected by the movement control order (MCO).

The group spokesperson Abdul Rahim Abdul Rahman, 56, said they began the initiative last Thursday and had distributed about 7,000 kilogrammes of freshly-caught seafood to affected residents in the surrounding areas.

“Every identified household will receive approximately one to one and a half kilos of fish such as selayang, cencaru, selar, pelaling and sometimes squid,” he told reporters at the Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority (LKIM) jetty here, today.

He said the seafood was fresh off fishermen boats who returned from overnight fishing at dawn.

“We will gather here at 7am to pack the fish and after all fish is packed, which normally takes about one hour, we will send it to the affected households in the identified areas using four-wheel-drive vehicles,” he added.

Among the identified areas are Indera Mahkota, Sungai Lembing, Cenderawasih, Kampung Tiram, Bukit Setongkol, Taman Impian and Felda Panching.

Abdul Rahim said the recipients are from all races and religions because “hunger does not discriminate”.

“We also have agreed to collect fund to buy essential goods such as rice and cooking oil for those in need soon,” he said.

The initiative will run until the MCO is lifted, and at the same time, more people who are in need will be identified, he added.

The MCO, which came into force on March 18, has been extended twice, with the third phase, to begin on April 15, is scheduled to end on April 28. — Bernama