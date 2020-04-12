Cop manning MCO roadblock in Putrajaya injured after being hit by Indonesian man

A police personnel manning a roadblock at Precinct 14 here following the movement control order sustained injuries after he was allegedly assaulted by an Indonesian man. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

PUTRAJAYA, April 12 — A police personnel manning a roadblock at Precinct 14 here following the movement control order sustained injuries after he was allegedly assaulted by an Indonesian man.

Putrajaya district police chief Assistant Commissioner Rosly Hassan said the incident occurred when the cop spotted the suspect who was walking through the roadblock.

“The police personnel then called the suspect up and while approaching the cop the man suddenly started hitting him on the left eyebrow several times,” he told reporters here today.

Rosly said the police had to use “minimum necessary force” in order to arrest the suspect as he had acted aggressively adding that the man had also failed to produce any valid travel document.

Initial invesitgation found that the suspect had failed to provide the police a valid reason for going outside during the current MCO period, he added.

Rosly said the suspect was arrested for voluntarily causing hurt and obstructing a public servant from carrying out his duty.

The case was also being investigated under Rule 3 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020 and Section 6(1) (c) of the Immigration Act 1959/1963, he added. — Bernama