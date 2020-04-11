RM500 incentive for traders who join new FT Ramadan trade concept, says Annuar Musa

Tan Sri Annuar Musa said as there will not be any Ramadan bazaars this year, the three new approaches to sell food and drinks namely drive-through, Pack and Pick as well as e-hailing delivery will be implemented. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — The Federal Territories Ministry will offer a RM500 incentive to traders who participate in the new Ramadan trade concept to be used throughout the movement control order (MCO).

Its minister, Tan Sri Annuar Musa said as there will not be any Ramadan bazaars this year, the three new approaches to sell food and drinks namely drive-through, Pack and Pick as well as e-hailing delivery will be implemented.

“Registration will be opened on April 14 until April 17. We will return their RM120 Ramadan bazaar deposits and provide a RM500 incentive for traders who agree to register for this new programme,” he said in a live broadcast on Facebook today.

He said the incentive will help more than 3,000 registered traders cover service charges and fees imposed by operators should they opt for the e-hailing delivery approach.

Annuar said the ministry will meet with organisers of 66 Ramadan bazaars registered with the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to explain the guidelines for the new Ramadan trade concept.

“Once that is done, the organisers and DBKL will have to decide on suitable locations and the total number of traders who want to join the programme so that registration with the delivery or e-hailing companies can proceed smoothly.

“They (traders) will need to register with the e-hailing companies within four days, that is from April 14-17 so that preparations for the applications can be worked on and completed before the first day of Ramadan,” he said.

Annuar said so far, stalls are still allowed to prepare food throughout Ramadan, but only at certain locations.

“We will have to deploy 1,200 enforcement personnel from RELA and DBKL to help supervise these areas as we do not want any congestion during the ‘pick up’ or ‘drive-thru’ process, besides also ensuring social distancing is adhered to,” he said.

Meanwhile, Annuar said the focus on the fight against Covid-19 is now on six of the 12 parliamentary constituencies in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya categorised as red zones, namely Bandar Tun Razak (42 cases), Titiwangsa (46), Putrajaya (49), Bukit Bintang (63), Segambut (65) and Seputeh (328). — Bernama