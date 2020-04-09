Police, army assist in managing return of Malaysians, says IGP

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur April 6, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) have and will continue to assist in managing the return of Malaysians at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and klia2.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said police have a Covid-19 team to manage the return of Malaysians at the two airports.

He said the Covid-19 team is headed by Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director, Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.

“When Malaysians arrived at the airport, they would be screened before being brought to a quarantine centre.

“Apart from that, Malaysia Airport Berhad (MAB) also have auxiliary police to control the level of security at both airports under the movement control order (MCO),” he told Bernama today.

Asked on the level of security control at both airports during MCO, Abdul Hamid said the level of security is normal and under control.

Meanwhile, Chief of Defence Forces Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang said ATM has also mobilised its personnel from the health division to assist the Health Ministry (MOH) in conducting Covid-19 screening at both airports.

“ATM health personnel comprising the Royal Health Corp were deployed there (KLIA and KLIA 2) to help in managing the return of Malaysians,” he said.

In another development, Acryl Sani revealed that to date, 74 police personnel were confirmed positive for Covid-19.

“Those who are positive comprised 10 police officers and 25 policemen, 38 family members as well as a civil servant while 1,451 were ordered to undergo quarantine at their respective homes,” he said. — Bernama