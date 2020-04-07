MCO : Road closures in Kajang starting tomorrow

Roads affected include Jalan Sungai Chua-KTM Tunnel Slip Road; Jalan Reko-MRT; Jalan Cheras- Jalan Timur (opposite the Kajang Jamek Mosque); Jalan Semenyih-Jalan Low Ti Kok; the slip road towards Jalan TTDI Grove 2/1 from Persiaran Saujana Impian and Jalan TTDI Grove 1/1. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — Kajang will see eight road closures and more roadblocks beginning this Wednesday (April 8), district police chief ACP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussoff said.

He said the closures would involve the road heading towards Kajang town as this was to limit people’s movement during phase two of movement control order, in efforts to contain Covid-19.

“The roads affected are Jalan Sungai Chua-KTM Tunnel Slip Road; Jalan Reko-MRT; Jalan Cheras- Jalan Timur (opposite the Kajang Jamek Mosque); Jalan Semenyih-Jalan Low Ti Kok; the slip road towards Jalan TTDI Grove 2/1 from Persiaran Saujana Impian and Jalan TTDI Grove 1/1.

“Persiaran Saujana Impian-Jalan Melor 1; Jalan Sungai Kantan from Desa Jenaris and Persiaran Saujana Impian; and the road bordering Bandar Seri Putra- Nilai 3, will also be closed,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

With these road closures, the alternative route from Persiaran Saujana Impian and Grand Saga Highway will be via Jalan Cheras to Kajang while from Sungai Chua will be via SILK Expressway to the Grand Saga Highway to Jalan Cheras Kajang.

He said other alternative roads are from Jalan Reko via SILK Highway: Jalan Bukit to Kajang town; Jalan Low Ti Kok; Jalan Timur via Jalan Cempaka Kuning; Cempaka Putih; Kajang town, adding that the route towards the Kajang district police headquarters; Kajang Court; MPKJ; and the Kajang Plaza Medical Centre would go through Jalan Timur and Cempaka Kuning.

Meanwhile Ahmad Dzaffir said so far seven roadblocks have been mounted in the district and they are at the Grand Saga Highway (Kuala Lumpur-bound); Kajang Toll Plaza; Bangi Toll Plaza; Bandar Sri Putra Toll Plaza; Kajang Selatan Toll Plaza (LEKAS); Batu 21 Sungai Lui, Hulu Langat; and SJR Batu 24 Sungai Lui, Hulu Langat.

He said police would add three more roadblocks at KM1 of the Besraya Highway (UPM-bound); Sungai Ramal Dalam (Putrajaya-bound); and Jalan Cheras Batu 14 (opposite KPJ Kajang–towards Kajang) beginning midnight on April 8. — Bernama