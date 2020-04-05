Sarawak minister under quarantine says first Covid-19 test showed negative

Sarawak Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian working from home while undergoing self-quarantine, April 5, 2020. — Picture from Dr Sim's Facebook page

KUCHING, April 5 — Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian said he tested negative for Covid-19 infection based on the first laboratory test carried out on him yesterday.

“Pray (there are) no symptoms for the next few days so I can proceed to the second test on Day 12 or 13,” he said on his Facebook page.

He said if the result on the second test is negative then he will receive home surveillance order release.

“Thank you very much to everyone for the prayers and well wishes,” said Dr Sim, who is also the deputy chairman of the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee.

Dr Sim was ordered to undergo a 14-day self-quarantine for observation and supervision for Covid-19.

Deputy Chief Ministers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah and Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, Minister Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Welfare, Women, Family and Early Childhood Education Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah and Public Utilities Minister Datuk Seri Stephen Rundie and Samarahan MP Rubiah Wang were also ordered to undergo self-quarantine.

They all attended a meeting on March 27 which was also attended by Assistant Transport Minister Datuk Dr Jerip Susil who had tested positive for Covid-19.

Dr Jerip is being treated at the Sarawak General Hospital.

Meanwhile, Dr Sim said he is still working from home from 7am to 1am the next day while being quarantined.