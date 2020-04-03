Micron Foundation donates RM2.6m to support Malaysia’s frontliners, needy and charities

KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — Micron Technology, Inc today announced a RM2.6-million donation from its Micron Foundation Covid-19 Relief Fund to support the immediate and future needs of Malaysians impacted by the health crisis.

According to a statement released today, Malaysia is one of five countries prioritised to receive grants from the foundation’s global relief fund.

It added that the foundation will partner with local organisations to disperse the RM2.6 million through donations to three groups most in need. These include front-line workers and hospitals, charitable homes for children and the elderly, and underprivileged families in the communities surrounding Micron’s facilities in Muar and Penang.

“This is an especially challenging period for the government and citizens of Malaysia, and we want to reduce the impact and provide help to our team members, the economy and our health care system,” said Gursharan Singh, Micron senior vice-president of Global Assembly and Test who oversees operations in Malaysia, in the statement.

“We are working closely with local Malaysian communities to provide financial and in-kind donations to alleviate the challenges people are facing, from our front-line health care workers to our most vulnerable families.”

The statement added that Micron is partnering with the American Malaysian Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) and several NGOs located near its facilities in Muar and Penang to ensure quick and effective deployment of resources.

Micron Technology, Inc is an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions through its global brands Micron and Crucial. The company established its presence in Muar in 2010 and recently began expanding its presence in Malaysia with a new Centre of Excellence for SSD Assembly and Test in Penang. Micron has more than 2,000 team members in Malaysia.



