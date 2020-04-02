Bring along any utility bill when going out during MCO, cops tell Selangorians

A police personnel inspects a passenger's travel documents during a roadblock in Petaling Jaya April 1, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SHAH ALAM, April 2 ― Selangor residents who need to go out during the movement control order (MCO) are encouraged to bring along any of their current address’ utility bill.

Selangor Integrity and Standards Compliance Department chief ACP Mohd Ismail Muslim said the move is to show that they have fulfilled the conditions set in the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020.

He said Rule 4 of the Regulation which took effect yesterday until the end of the MCO period, stipulates that any travel for reasons allowed is restricted to a 10km-radius from the person’s residence.

For those involved in essential services, they must display written permission from their employer if required by the authorities.

“During the MCO period, just keep any of your utility bill in your vehicle and if the police ask you where do you want to go, just tell them that you are heading home or want to buy daily necessities by showing us the bill,” he told reporters here today.

Mohd Ismail said enforcement personnel would also provide information on the regulations to the public from time to time to ensure smooth implementation of the MCO.

Meanwhile, he said the Selangor police would increase the number of roadblocks and close more roads from time to time, especially at entry and exits points of highways to reduce interstate travel.

On the Covid-19 infection among Selangor police contingent staff, Mohd Ismail said 42 officers and personnel had been placed under self-quarantine, however no positive Covid-19 cases being recorded so far. ― Bernama