Third batch of medical aid from Alibaba arrives in Malaysia

Boxes of donated medical equipment from the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation arrives in Malaysia. — Picture via Facebook/China Embassy in Malaysia

PUTRAJAYA, April 1 — The third batch of the Alibaba Mercy Mission flight carrying essential medical supplies in aid of the country's fight against Covid-19 arrived at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) last night, says Malaysia Airports.

The third batch arrived on YTO Cargo Airlines' inaugural flight to KLIA, said the airport operator in its official Twitter page today.

It said the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation donated face masks, test kits, protective suits and face shields for usage in Malaysia and three other Southeast Asian countries.

The aircraft used was a Boeing B757F (freighter) with a cargo capacity of 32 metric tonnes, it added.

According to Malaysia Airports, YTO Cargo Airlines is the 11th cargo airline operating from KLIA and will fly the Kuala Lumpur-Hangzhou route at a frequency of five times weekly henceforth. — Bernama