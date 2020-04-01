Anwar repeats call for Parliament to vet Covid-19 stimulus, vows not to ambush Muhyiddin

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the RM250 billion package Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced last week was reasonable but must still be presented to Parliament. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim promised that Pakatan Harapan would not raise political issues such as a no-confidence vote against the prime minister during his proposed parliamentary sitting to discuss the government’s Prihatin stimulus package.

In a Facebook Live session today, Anwar said the RM250 billion package Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced last week was reasonable but must still be presented to Parliament.

“I’m saying don’t worry, we won’t raise the issue of no-confidence votes. It is our right as parliamentarians to raise it.

“But it’s only for the special session, not the regular one in May. The special sitting that we need to hold should not be disturbed because it does not raise political issues other than steps and political intelligence to save the country,” he said.

Anwar said lawmakers must also discuss the World Bank Report yesterday that projected Malaysia’s gross domestic product (GDP) to contract by 0.1 per cent versus earlier predictions of 4.5 per cent growth.

He said the government must accept that the country was facing a recession and consider measures to reverse this.

“That was the projection, we hope that they are wrong. But if we are still delusional and think we are great and good,that will bring out disaster as what had happened before.

“Negative projection is serious. We should not be accused of underestimating, abusing or politicising it. This is the issue that is faced by everyone in the country,” he said.

Muhyiddin on March 27 announced the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (Prihatin), expanding on predecessor Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s 2020 Economic Stimulus Package from February 27.

Both packages are intended to protect Malaysians, support businesses and strengthen the economy in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the Opposition has said the Prihatin package was inadequate and want a special parliamentary sitting for them to provide their views.