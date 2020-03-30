Putrajaya mulls surveillance, quarantine for non-compliant returning travellers to curb Covid-19

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya March 30, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — In a bid to contain a possible third wave of Covid-19 outbreak in the country, Putrajaya is considering home surveillance on travellers who returned from abroad.

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah also said today that those who do not comply with the 14-day voluntary quarantine period may even be quarantined in designated centres.

“We see the second wave is all imported cases, Malaysians coming back from overseas, whether it was a tour or students coming back, so it is the groups that could bring back Covid-19.

“So, what we need to do now is to enhance on home surveillance, we have to make sure that the targeted group are placed in our quarantine centre. Although they are negative, we still have to place them [in quarantine centre] for 14 days,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

Currently, those returning from abroad are advised by the government to implement a 14-day voluntary quarantine period, even if they tested negative for Covid-19.

