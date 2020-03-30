Lockdown announced in Menara City One in KL, first condominium under Covid-19 directive

A general view of Menara City One in Kuala Lumpur March 30, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — Putrajaya has announced today an enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in Menara City One, located at Jalan Munshi Abdullah here, the first such directive to involve a condominium building.

The two-week EMCO effective this midnight will affect 3,200 residents in 502 residential units, and also business premises in the tower, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

This comes as the Ministry of Health confirmed 17 positive cases of Covid-19 there.

During the order, all local and visitors in the areas are subject to house curfew, while non-locals are not allowed in with all entry points blocked.

However, differing from the previous EMCO in Simpang Renggam and Hulu Langat, residents can order for food to delivered to the building’s lobby.

All business activities at the building must halt during the period, except for stores selling essential goods — another difference from previous EMCO.

A medical base will also be set up there. Police officers, Armed Forces, Civil Defence Force, and People’s Volunteer Corps (RELA) personnel will be stationed there to enforce the order.

Yesterday, Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah did not rule out the possibility of EMCO in more areas in Selangor, as the state had a high number of Covid-19 cases in a number of areas.

Putrajaya also announced yesterday the EMCO in seven villages in Hulu Langat in Selangor, after 71 positive cases were identified among 274 residents of a tahfiz school there.

Last week, it had announced the EMCO in two areas in Simpang Renggam in Johor after recording 61 positive cases of Covid-19 there, out of 83 in the Kluang district.