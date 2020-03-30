Govt sets face mask ceiling price at RM1.50, effective April 1

Police personnel put on their face masks and gloves during Ops Covid-19 in Shah Alam March 19, 2020. Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaacob said the government will continue to study the price of face masks. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — The government has decided to lower the ceiling price for face masks to RM1.50 starting from April 1, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaacob said today.

He said the face masks price is now RM0.50 cheaper compared to its original ceiling price which was at RM2.

“The government had ordered the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) to decide the ceiling price for the face masks.

“This morning we had discussed the matter and we found out that the face masks are mostly imported and not produce locally. Therefore, we are bound by the import price.

“However, the meeting today has agreed to fix the ceiling price for the face masks to RM1.50,” he said in a special press conference this afternoon.

Ismail Sabri also said the government will continue to study the price of face masks.

“If we found out that the price we bought the face masks have reduced, then we will review again and announce a new price for the face masks.

When asked if there would be any fixed price for hand sanitisers, Ismail Sabri said KPDNHEP had not fixed a ceiling price for hand sanitisers.

“As we know, hand sanitisers have different brands and the price will be different according to its brand.

“Some are imported and some are produced locally. Therefore, we do not control the price of the hand sanitisers at the moment. However, we will discuss with KPDNHEP if there is such necessary,” he added.