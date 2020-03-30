Extended MCO: SingPost continues to offer accommodation to Malaysian workers

It was reported on March 18 that SingPost has arranged for more than 400 of its Malaysian staff to stay in three different hotels in Singapore. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, March 30 — With Malaysia extending its movement control order (MCO) until April 14, Singapore Post Ltd (SingPost) will continue to offer support, including appropriate accommodation arrangements, to all affected employees, including Malaysians.

“SingPost is also looking at facilitating the return of employees who are currently in Malaysia and wish to return to Singapore to work,” SingPost’s spokesperson Robin Goh said in an email reply to Bernama today.

Goh noted that the postal service provider is “working with the authorities to ensure the safe passage of these employees, while complying with the quarantine requirements laid out by both countries.”

“Even as we continue to ensure the smooth operations of Singapore’s national postal system, our staff’s welfare and health are of utmost importance to us.

“While our Malaysian employees temporarily reside in Singapore, we will do our best to make sure their needs are properly taken care of,” said Goh.

It was reported on March 18 that SingPost has arranged for more than 400 of its Malaysian staff to stay in three different hotels here since the enforcement of the MCO on March 18 to curb Covid-19.

About 20 per cent of its Malaysian staff have declined to stay in Singapore, instead they opted first to use their annual leave and then go on no-pay leave, said the report.

The Singapore-Malaysia Special Working Committee has agreed that Malaysians with Singapore work permits can continue to work in the republic with health screening and accommodation arrangements made for them.

The MCO encompasses among others, a complete travel restriction for all Malaysians going overseas, as well as a complete restriction of foreign visitors and tourists into Malaysia. — Bernama