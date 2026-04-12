PENGKALAN HULU, April 12 — The proposed construction of a new Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex in Bukit Berapit here is currently at the feasibility study stage, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said RM2 million has been allocated for the implementation of the study, and the new complex is expected to provide greater comfort for tourists and users, while also enhancing security control.

“The ICQS (Bukit Berapit) in Pengkalan Hulu is unique because the distance between the checkpoint on the Thai side and ours (Malaysia) is quite far. Although it is less than one kilometre, I observed earlier that people who undergo inspection on our side have to drag their luggage all the way there (to the checkpoint), and there are also other security issues.

“In a series of discussions with the Perak government, several locations have been proposed for us to consider, and there is a need for us to build a new facility. The sooner the feasibility study is carried out, the sooner it can be implemented,” he said.

He said this at a press conference after conducting a visit and inspection of Malaysia-Thailand border control operations at the Bukit Berapit ICQS here today.

Also present was Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) director-general Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain.

Last year, Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah was reported as saying that the Home Ministry (KDN) was in the process of resolving land-related issues for the construction of the new Bukit Berapit ICQS.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin Nasution said the government plans to place the operations of the Bukit Berapit ICQS under the supervision of AKPS to streamline its security control system.

“AKPS will eventually take over up to 122 entry points nationwide, including sea, land and air. Pengkalan Hulu will, in time, come under AKPS.

“Once there are sufficient human resources, adequate infrastructure and the requirements in place, the AKPS director-general will then finalise when the agency will fully take over,” he said.

He added that, for now, AKPS is prioritising critical national border entry points, including those in Kedah and Kelantan.

At present, AKPS has taken over control of 22 of the country’s 122 border entry points. — Bernama