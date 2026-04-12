KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — Thunderstorms, coupled with heavy rains and strong winds are expected nationwide until 5pm today, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) warned in a weather alert this afternoon.

Affected areas include Kedah (Baling, Kulim), Perak (Larut, Matang and Selama, Kuala Kangsar, Kinta, Kampar, Batang Padang and Muallim), and Pahang (Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Raub, Bentong, Bera and Rompin).

Selangor (Hulu Selangor, Gombak and Hulu Langat), Kuala Lumpur, Negeri Sembilan (Jelebu, Kuala Pilah and Jempol) and Johor (Segamat, Kluang, Mersing and Kota Tinggi) are also expected to be affected.

In Sarawak, the warning covers Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah and Bintulu.

In Sabah, the affected areas include the interior districts of Sipitang, Tenom, Beaufort and Tambunan, the west coast areas of Papar, Putatan, Penampang, Tuaran, Ranau and Kota Belud, as well as Tawau, Sandakan and Kudat.

MetMalaysia said the warning is issued when thunderstorms are detected or expected to produce rainfall exceeding 20mm per hour, lasting more than an hour.

It added that such warnings are short-term alerts, valid for no more than six hours for each issuance.