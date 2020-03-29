Communications Ministry: List of fake news relating to Covid-19 today

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) denies allegations that payments using cards have been frozen for non-essential business. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — Following is the list of denials issued by the relevant agencies to the Quick Response Team of the Communications and Multimedia Ministry on fake news relating to Covid-19 which went viral on social media sites today.

1. Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) denies allegations that payments using cards have been frozen for non-essential business from March 27 until the end of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

2. Segamat Hospital, Johor denies allegations on the use of its wards to accommodate Covid-19 patients as the hospital has been gazetted as a screening hospital for non- Covid-19 patients.

3. The National Security Council (MKN) has denied allegations of a posting related to the sales of bundle clothing belonging to dead Covid-19 victims. — Bernama