Minister: Malaysia shares efforts in addressing Covid-19 with health ministers worldwide

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba says Malaysia shares its efforts in addressing Covid-19 with health ministers worldwide. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 ― Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba shared Malaysia's efforts to address Covid-19 with health ministers around the world in a teleconference with the World Health Organisation (WHO) director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus last night.

During the “Virtual Information Session On Covid-19 By WHO”, Dr Adham also took the opportunity to explain the level of preparedness by the Malaysian Health Ministry in curbing the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

“I held a Virtual Information Session On #COVID-19 By WHO with health ministers around the world, explaining the steps that have been taken, and are being carried out and the preparedness of @KKMPutrajaya,” he said via his Twitter account today.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry, in a statement on Facebook said the session on Covid-19 by WHO provided the ministry with the opportunity to share information on the latest Covid-19 outbreak and measures that were and being taken, as well as the ministry’s preparedness to handle the possibility of the infection becoming worse.

The session was also joined by Health Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Chen Chaw Min and its director-general, Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah. ― Bernama