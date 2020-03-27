TNB pledges RM150m to support Putrajaya’s electricity discount

The Tenaga Nasional Berhad logo is seen at its headquarters in Bangsar May 31, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) has pledged RM150 million to support the government’s announcement of a tiered electricity rebate to assist affected Malaysians following the extension of the movement control order (MCO) period until April 14.

TNB president and chief executive officer Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan said the reduced electricity bills would be jointly subsidised by the government, TNB as well as funds from the Kumpulan Wang Industri Elektrik (KWIE).

“TNB is fully supportive of the government’s effort to provide some relief to the affected households as well as committed to channel funds towards initiatives that can directly assist the Malaysians,” he said.

He said TNB has also recently pledged RM10 million to the Ministry of Health to help replenish diminishing medical supplies at the front lines of the nation’s medical and healthcare institutions in the fight against COVID-19.

On Friday, the Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced a tiered rebate for electricity bills of between 15 per cent and 50 per cent for domestic users in Peninsular Malaysia, with almost 90 per cent of residential consumers in Peninsular Malaysia would automatically receive the rebate effective on April 1 until September 30.

It said under the tiered rebate, three million domestic consumers with monthly consumption below 200 kilowatt hour (kWh) would receive 50 per cent rebate, 1.5 million consumers with monthly consumption between 201kWh and 300kWh would receive 25 per cent rebate and 2.2 million consumers with monthly consumption between 301kWh and 600kWh would be receiving 15 per cent rebate.

Those among the B40 group would be benefiting from the highest rebate rate of 50 per cent that would be reflected in electricity bills beginning May. — Bernama