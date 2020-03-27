Penang cops arrest another five men for drinking beer in public, in defiance of MCO

Four Malaysians and one Indian national were gathered together holding cans of alcohol at the narrow side lane off Burma Road when authorities chanced upon them. — Picture courtesy of Royal Malaysia Police

GEORGE TOWN, March 27 — Five men who went for a beer-drinking session together while hiding in a side lane beside a florist were arrested for violating the movement control order (MCO), said Northeast District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Soffian Santong.

“They were immediately arrested and four of them will be brought to the court for a remand order,” he said.

The Indian national failed to show legal travel documentation and will be remanded for 14 days by the Immigration Department, he added.

The case will be investigated under Section 269 of the Penal Code for committing a negligent act likely to spread infection of any disease dangerous to life.

The men will be investigated under Section 7(1) Prevention of control of infectious diseases (Measures within the infected local areas) Regulations 2020 for violating the MCO. — Picture courtesy of Royal Malaysia Police

The section carries with it a jail sentence of up to six months or with fine or both, upon conviction.

Yesterday, police arrested seven men who were playing football and jogging in a field along DS Ramanathan Road and they have been remanded for four days from today.

So far, in Penang, five men have been charged and one man was jailed 10 days and fined RM1,000 for violating the MCO.