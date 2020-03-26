Socso launches programme to assist workers who have lost jobs

Workers are pictured at their respective stations at a factory in Batu Maung November 22, 2019. The Human Resources Ministry, through its agency, the Social Security Organisation (Socso), has launched the Employment Retention Programme to assist workers who have lost their jobs. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — The Human Resources Ministry, through its agency, the Social Security Organisation (Socso), has launched the Employment Retention Programme (ERP) to assist workers who have lost their jobs.

Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said the programme which was introduced as part of the 2020 Economic Stimulus Package, will be implemented through the Employment Insurance System.

“The assistance will be provided in the form of temporary financial benefits and employment services,” he said in a Public Service Announcement today.

In this connection, Kumpulan Wang Pembangunan Sumber Manusia (KWPSM) also launched a 2020 Training Stimulus Package which will benefit more than 40,000 local workers in the hotel, tourism management and air transport sectors which have been affected by Covid-19.

Saravanan reminded employers not to impose employee pay cuts or force employees to use their annual leave during the length of the government’s movement control order aimed at containing Covid-19.

“It is the responsibility of employers to ensure the well-being and health of their workers,” he stressed.

The minister also called on Malaysians to abide by the movement control order which took effect on March 18 and was recently extended to April 14.

“Stay calm, stay home,” he urged. — Bernama