Minister: Enforcement personnel can use any means necessary to ensure public complies with MCO

Malaysian Armed Forces and police personnel conduct a routine check on bus passengers at a roadblock in Kuala Lumpur March 25, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — All those empowered to enforce the movement control order imposed by the government to contain Covid-19, can use whatever means required, including force, to ensure compliance, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan.

In addition, enforcement personnel can also arrest and detain such individuals until they are sentenced to prison or fined by the courts.

In a statement issued yesterday, he said it was essential that everyone cooperated with enforcement personnel to ensure the measure taken by the government to save lives, was truly effective. — Bernama