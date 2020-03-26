225 Malaysians arrive at KLIA from Bangladesh

A view of a monitor at one of the thermal screening points located at the international arrival terminal of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang January 27, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — A total of 225 Malaysians based in Bangladesh safely arrived at the KL International Airport at 5.46am today, said Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar.

He said they were made up of 130 students, 55 officers working at the Malaysian Field Hospital in Cox’s Bazar, 35 expatriates and five officers of the Malaysian High Commission in Dhaka.

“All Malaysians who were brought home have completed the health screening process at KLIA and they have to undergo a 14-day self-quarantine as stipulated by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

“They were brought back to Malaysia following cooperation provided by the Malaysian High Commission in Dhaka via a special chartered Malaysia Airlines (MAS) flight sponsored by the MIC party,” he said in a statement.

MIC had also sponsored six flights to bring back 1,119 Malaysians stranded in Chennai and Thiruchirappali (Trichy) in India using Air Asia flights. — Bernama